Stepdad demands bride change Christmas themed wedding, and wants an apology.

"AITA for how I reacted after my stepfather demanded I change my wedding?"

My (23F) stepfather Rick (52M) has been married to my mother for 8 years. I'm getting married to the love of my life (23M) in a few months.

My wedding will be Christmas themed, as it is my favorite holiday and I've always wanted to get married around Christmas. My stepfather, however, never liked this idea. He believes it's stupid to "Make the lord's birthday all about yourself."

Yesterday I went to my mother's house for her birthday, which was lovely, by the way. After dinner my stepfather pulled me aside and brought up the wedding.

He demanded I change my wedding day, as it was "too close to Christmas" even though that's kind of the point? It's not even on Christmas, it's a few days after.