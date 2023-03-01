Man pays fully for bio daughter's wedding, doesn't 'help' with stepdaughter's wedding.

Being a step-parent involves a complicated balance of keeping yourself open to a relationship with your step-kids, while respecting the fact that they might never view you as family.

In the early years, particularly when they're young, it makes sense to prioritize the comfort of the kids even if it means swallowing your pride and breathing through some less-than-lovely dynamics.

But once they're adults, it's more than fair to assert your own needs and boundaries when the dynamics feel exploitive or unsustainable.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for refusing to pay for his step-daughter's wedding since she didn't invite him.

He wrote:

AITA for paying for my bio daughter's wedding but not my step-daughters because of how she acts and treats me?