Bride tries to stop controlling stepmom after 'disrespectful' behavior at brother's wedding.

When you start up a wedding binder, make two. One with the real info that you keep locked away like the Hope Diamond and a decoy with your discarded and would never do ideas. Leave that one just laying around. Your wedding bouquet will have lillies, well then roses galore in the decoy book. Business cards and pamphlets of every business you aren’t using. Some how, some way SM will get her hands on it.

She will call your vendors to interfere. Password protect every single one.

Your Dad will make an offer to contribute to your wedding fund. This will be accompanied by sad comments of “well since we are paying for it (insert hoop you must jump through).” Keep any money given so that you can give it back.