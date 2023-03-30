'Narcissistic' stepmom demands to be MOB when bride's real mom is alive and well.

Having two people vie for one position is always awkward, especially when there's a clear winner but the other one just won't give up...

When a bride-to-be made her boundaries clear, she ending up learning more about her family dynamics than she may have wanted to. (See: her responses to comments below) So, she came to Reddit's "Am I the A-hole" forum for advice.

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for telling my stepmom I don't want to include her as mom of the bride and telling my dad that it's unfair to expect my mom to be perfect?"

u/Own-Nature-4960 writes:

My parents divorced when I was 5. I don't actually remember them together. My dad met my stepmom when I was 6. My stepmom tried to fill a second mom role and my dad tried to facilitate that.

At times it meant them asking my mom to let me go someplace with them on her time or trying to get a Mother's Day celebration in.