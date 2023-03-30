'Narcissistic' stepmom demands to be MOB when bride's real mom is alive and well.

When a bride-to-be made her boundaries clear, she ending up learning more about her family dynamics than she may have wanted to. (See: her responses to comments below) So, she came to Reddit's "Am I the A-hole" forum for advice.
u/Own-Nature-4960 writes:
My parents divorced when I was 5. I don't actually remember them together. My dad met my stepmom when I was 6. My stepmom tried to fill a second mom role and my dad tried to facilitate that.
At times it meant them asking my mom to let me go someplace with them on her time or trying to get a Mother's Day celebration in.
I know it hurt my mom, the thought of sharing the role as my mom. She never said anything. She never discouraged me at all. But there are always ways to tell if you know someone well enough and pay enough attention.