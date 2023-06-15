Swing dancer asks if she was wrong to 'dance well' at wedding when family complains.

Weddings can unfortunately bring out years of unearthed family drama, especially when anyone other than the bride decides to hog the spotlight on the dance floor...

So, when a conflicted swing dancer decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not she was wrong to show off at her sister's wedding, people were ready to roast her.

AITA for dancing well at a wedding?

Background: My sister and I have never gotten along. I don't know why, I wish I did so I could fix it but so it goes. I had invited her to come country dancing with me every time I was home, but she never wanted to go.

My date for the wedding was my swing dance partner. We tore up the floor all night long. Any time a country song was on, we'd go dance whether the dance floor was empty or full.