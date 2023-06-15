Swing dancer asks if she was wrong to 'dance well' at wedding when family complains.

So, when a conflicted swing dancer decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not she was wrong to show off at her sister's wedding, people were ready to roast her.
Background: My sister and I have never gotten along. I don't know why, I wish I did so I could fix it but so it goes. I had invited her to come country dancing with me every time I was home, but she never wanted to go.
My date for the wedding was my swing dance partner. We tore up the floor all night long. Any time a country song was on, we'd go dance whether the dance floor was empty or full.
We were having a blast which was great because I really didn't want to be there since my sister put my ex of 7 years in the bridal party (the groom didn't really know him at all and turns out he doesn't really like the groom).
My dance partner asked my sister if she wanted to dance at least three times, she declined, and danced quite a few times with the maid of honor who doesn't swing dance, but can sure follow a lead and killed it!
A few members of my family have told me that my dancing at the wedding was inappropriate and I should have toned it down. They have even gone so far as to tell me that I hired a professional dancer to be my date (he isn't... I met him Jr year of college when we started dancing weekly together at a bar)
So my question is, am I the ahole for dancing like I know how to dance or should I have dialed it back a but for the wedding?
Edit: Just so it's not hidden in the comments because it's been the center of why most think I'm the ahole, we were doing aerials, not every song, but they were there.
hornyforunicorns said:
YTA. It’s one thing to dance well at a wedding, as your title says, but completely out of bounds to do AERIALS, as seen in your comments, on a dance floor. That’s not welcoming dance behavior, it’s intimidating. You may know what you’re doing, but other people may be worried about being hit by a leg or a stray shoe.
That’s for professional dance events, not a wedding unless you’re specifically asked to do so. Have a little common sense. Oh wait, no, you were showing off at a WEDDING and making it about your great dance skills.
[deleted] said:
YTA Think of what it would look like if a NBA player showed up at a neighborhood pickup game and played like a championship was at stake. Would you be like, wow he is having a great time and looks so cool or would you be thinking, wow what a jerk - did he really just slam the ball away from that 15 year-old? The aerials and what not? Over the top and too show offy for a wedding dance floor.
stephclef said:
YTA, unfortunately. I'm a professional ballroom dancer and my husband is my dance partner. We make it a point to never partner dance at a wedding (except ours and even that was low key) One time we started to do a few basic moves in the corner and my aunt immediately called us out on it.
No one wants to see it and definitely no one wants to dodge legs/feet. Sounds like you came prepared to show off (referencing the Adidas shorts) and aerial's are a huge breach of etiquette on a social dance floor. It's frustrating to know how to dance but not show it, but time and place. That was neither IMO.
tenminutesbeforenoon said:
YTA, dancing so wildly that you need shorts under your dress in case you flash the other guests and doing stunts etc is not appropriate at a wedding, unless other people do it too and it’s ‘normal’. There is dancing and there is giving a show. You did the latter.
RDMXGD said:
YTA. It's your responsibility not to be distracting at a wedding. This dictates what you wear, how you behave, etc. I might have rounded this up to participating-not-trying-to-distract if it was not for the fact that your post makes you sound like an ahole. A FEW family members confronted you about this? When three people tell you you're an ahole, you're probably an ahole.
LoriTheGreat1 said:
YTA. Dancing well is one thing but showing off is another, which it sounds like you clearly were. You were enjoying your moment of being the coolest person in the room. Not cool at all at someone else’s wedding.
elisekumar said:
YTA. You weren’t dancing - you were performing.
tiffhascats said:
YTA. You were showing off, plain and simple. This was a wedding, not your dance performance. Your description alone speaks volumes- we “tore it up”...mentioning your ex, etc. I hope you can learn to become less self-important and learn when to let others shine on a special day.
I didn't think that I had done anything wrong coming into this, but wanted to get the crowd opinion. It seems like popular vote is I made an ass of myself. I just wanted to say thanks for the perspective check.
You all gave me some stuff to think about. I had never heard the etiquette rules about aerials either, so that's good to know now too. I always thought that was just a bar rule.
Everyone agreed unanimously here that this dancer was 100% in the wrong for showing off on their sister's special day. A wedding isn't your opportunity to turn the dance floor into a cheerleading competition. Hopefully this awkward moment won't haunt this family (and their group chat) for years to come, but good luck everyone!