Sister plans to take back $10K wedding gift after feeling excluded at wedding. AITA?

"AITA if I don’t gift my sister as much as I initially said I would, for her wedding?"

ThrowRAtired2024

My sister has been planning her wedding for 6 months. Sometime last year, my hubby and I decided that we would plan on gifting her $10k to pay for her wedding because she and her partner didn’t have the funds to pay for their dream wedding (they are quite frivolous with money). We told her that was our plan, thinking she could budget accordingly.

My sister just had her wedding today. After looking at the timetable of events I realized I was excluded from getting ready with her and my family. I found out that she organized my mother, my sister in law and my 2 year old daughter (flower girl) to get ready and made up with her and her bridesmaids.