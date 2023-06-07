Teen deletes cousin's 'precious' wedding photos when she dodges $50 payment; AITA?

She was a full-on bridezilla the entire time, not just to me but basically everyone including her husband. It was a long day to say the least.

So after all of that I went home, edited the photos, and copied them onto individual USB drives for people she might want to give them to. I texted Sarah a couple of days later to let her know they were ready and that I would happily meet up with her to exchange them for the $50.

She never responded. For the next three weeks I texted, called, got in touch with her mother (my aunt), and even stopped by her house to try and get the photos to her. She evaded every single attempt.