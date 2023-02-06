Teen refuses to wear dress to destination beach wedding; dad says she can stay home.

"AITA For telling my teenage daughter that if she can't adhere to a dress code for a destination wedding, then she's not coming on the trip at all?"

My wife (37F) and I (38M) have been married for 14 years and have 3 kids, a 15-year old daughter, and 12-year old twin boys. My younger brother got engaged a few months ago and he and his fiance have decided to have a destination wedding in the Caribbean.

I am the best man in the wedding so I obviously have to go. And since we haven't been on a family vacation since pre-covid, we figured a week at an all-inclusive resort would be a nice break for all of us.

A couple weeks ago, I was discussing the wedding with my brother and asked how planning was going. He started talking about the dress code and what their ideas are. He said they aren't expecting all men to wear suits since it's going to be hot, but they don't want anyone in shorts either.