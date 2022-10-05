Teen refuses to give up 200-year-old ring that late mom 'promised' to stepbrother.

While the tradition of giving family heirloom rings to sons to propose with can be a risk if the marriage doesn't last and now your centuries-old jewelry is sent to a pawn shop post-divorce, it can also be a powerful and sentimental gesture...

So, when a conflicted young woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about an heirloom ring she inherited after her mother's death, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to let my step-brother propose with my mom's heirloom?

My mother passed away 3 years ago, I (19F) was her only biological child but she took care of my step-dad's children (25M, 26M and 30F) since their mom died giving birth to 25M (I'll call him Jon) so my mom what their only maternal figure, they married when I was 2 and she took care of them ever since.

I'm not personally close with either of them or her husband and when she passed, I moved to my dad's home full time and never spoke to them again.