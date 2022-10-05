Teen refuses to give up 200-year-old ring that late mom 'promised' to stepbrother.

So, when a conflicted young woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about an heirloom ring she inherited after her mother's death, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My mother passed away 3 years ago, I (19F) was her only biological child but she took care of my step-dad's children (25M, 26M and 30F)
since their mom died giving birth to 25M (I'll call him Jon) so my mom what their only maternal figure,they married when I was 2 and she took care of them ever since.
I'm not personally close with either of them or her husband and when she passed, I moved to my dad's home full time and never spoke to them again.
Now, my mom left some money to each of them, but nothing like jewelry, family heirlooms or things like that. Jon wants to get married to his long-term gf and a few weeks ago sent me a message on fb saying he wanted to talk and I agreed, I congratulated him and everything, but he asked for my mom's engagement ring since she always ''promised it'' to him.