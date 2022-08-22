Teen asks if she's wrong to refuse to dye hair for future step-mom's wedding.

When a teenager's father decided to remarry after her mother's death 8 years past, she was understandably underwhelmed. However, she picked out a dress and planned on attending out of respect. The problem? She looked too much like her mother, so the bride-to-be requested that the teenager dye her hair so as not to bring attention to the previous wife.
After refusing to do so, there was a huge family dispute, and the teenager was blamed for it all. So, she (u/AITA9906) took to Reddit to ask:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for telling my dad what his fiancé said and causing ''wedding troubles''?
My (16F) mom passed away 8 years ago, I look just like her, same hair, same eyes, with the right make up I resemble her exact face. I know that my dad loved my mom so much, losing her hurt him deeply, we became tight knit and my dad has been an awesome parent for me, I know I can count on him for anything.