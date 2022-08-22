Teen asks if she's wrong to refuse to dye hair for future step-mom's wedding.

Brides are famous for making all kinds of demands for their wedding day, and we... mostly forgive them for it. But when does a request cross the line, and how obligated are you to oblige?

When a teenager's father decided to remarry after her mother's death 8 years past, she was understandably underwhelmed. However, she picked out a dress and planned on attending out of respect. The problem? She looked too much like her mother, so the bride-to-be requested that the teenager dye her hair so as not to bring attention to the previous wife.

After refusing to do so, there was a huge family dispute, and the teenager was blamed for it all. So, she (u/AITA9906) took to Reddit to ask:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for telling my dad what his fiancé said and causing ''wedding troubles''?