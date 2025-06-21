'The 3pm wedding that started at 6:30pm... and somehow got worse from there. I will never forget.'

We quietly left at 10pm—no dancing, no toasts, nothing. And good thing we left when we did because they only had the venue until 10pm. So around 10:15ish they were being kicked out.

So anyone still there basically became part of the cleanup crew. Lol I told him that before we go to another one of his family’s weddings, I need to know all the logistics in advance. Lol.

Here is what readers had to say in response to the OP’s post:

DeadLettersSociety

"By 3:30pm, my boyfriend comes out like, 'Everything’s behind schedule.'" Sounds like there wasn't much of a schedule to begin with...

No_Lavishness_7268 (OP)