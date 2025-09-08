"The most depressing wedding I have ever been to."

This is the story of the most depressing wedding I have ever been to. It happened well over a decade ago when I was a college freshman, but reading through this sub has reminded me of it so I thought I would share.

A friend of mine had been asked to photograph the wedding of an old family friend she knew through church. She was doing it for free and asked me if I wouldn't mind helping her out. I had only just moved to the States and had never been to an American wedding, so I said "sure' why not!"

We had been asked to get to the church and hour before the wedding (a tiny Baptist church in the middle-of-nowhere). When we arrived, no one was there. We waited for 20 minutes before the bride and a friend showed up to let us in.