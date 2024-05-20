'TIFU by accidentally ruining a wedding over a misplaced joke.'

edgiepower

A mate got remarried recently. I was the only member of the party invited back from the first wedding, and only one of a few guests overall, most being family. I was under STRICT INSTRUCTION to not mention the first wedding in any capacity.

Theslootwhisperer

When my ex got remarried she called me to invite me and also to ask me a favor. I'm like yeah, anything. She asked me not to go. I've known here since the mid 90s. We have an adult daughter together and I'm still in good terms with her family (although they're in Europe and I'm in Canada) and obviously we're still friend.