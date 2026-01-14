'I have been told by my friend that I'll need to dye my hair to be in her bridal party.' UPDATED

beachpellini

Wild that this had never, ever come up through literal decades of acquaintanceship. Not even when OP and Ella started getting close those last few years. If that was what started off the marriage, I kind of doubt they're still married.

curiouslycaty

I honestly don't get this relatively new trend of brides considering their bridal parties and sometimes even their guests being part of the decor. I dye my hair unnatural colours, so if the bride came to me in time and asked me to colour to match their decor, like a pastel pink, I'd probably do it even if I despise pink and pastels even more (pastels do nothing for my complexion I look anaemic).