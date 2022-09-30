Guy asks if he was wrong to ruin sister's wedding by objecting to the marriage.

In this post on Reddit, a guy had some serious issues with his sister's marriage, so he decided he'd just stay out of it. But after getting pressured to attend, he decided to blow the whole thing up. Here's his story...

"AITA for objecting to my sisters wedding at her wedding party?"

I (27M) have a sister Carlie (26F) and we are the only children of my parents. From 23-25 my sister had a BF who became part of the family. He went on vacations, went hunting with us and we still talk regularly now.