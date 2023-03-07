'Un-estranged' uncle ambushes bride at wedding, 'you don’t know who I am?'

Even for couples planning an intimate gathering, a small crew of close friends can rapidly turn into an arena-sized crowd when you add up plus-ones and your mom's great aunt's college friend's husband's favorite coworker. So, when a former bride decided to vent about an awkward moment on her wedding day, the gloriously judgmental internet strangers of Reddit's "Wedding Shaming" group were ready to weigh in.
This happened nearly 15 years ago, but an upcoming family vacation reminded me of it. My mom and her middle brother were estranged for the majority of my life. They only reconnected when their oldest brother died unexpectedly.
I met this man for the first time in my entire life when I was in my early twenties and then for a grand total of 10 minutes before I rushed out the door to go to class (I was in university, living at home.)