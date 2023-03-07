'Un-estranged' uncle ambushes bride at wedding, 'you don’t know who I am?'

Forget Santa's method, engaged couples need to check their guests lists more than twice before getting married...

Even for couples planning an intimate gathering, a small crew of close friends can rapidly turn into an arena-sized crowd when you add up plus-ones and your mom's great aunt's college friend's husband's favorite coworker. So, when a former bride decided to vent about an awkward moment on her wedding day, the gloriously judgmental internet strangers of Reddit's "Wedding Shaming" group were ready to weigh in.

Mom’s “un-estranged” brother ambushes and tries to embarrass me at my wedding...

This happened nearly 15 years ago, but an upcoming family vacation reminded me of it. My mom and her middle brother were estranged for the majority of my life. They only reconnected when their oldest brother died unexpectedly.