Man leaves bride at the altar when woman yells, 'I object,' niece calls him out. AITA?

Nobody else did, so I just held my tongue. While the groom and the other woman started to walk down the aisle, I just told them something I shouldn’t have once they passed me. I told them “You’re an a-hole and I hope you’re never forgiven.” It just slipped out of my mouth and I bit my tongue when I had realized what I said.

My uncle looked at me with wide eyes and he just walked away faster. Nobody has had any contact with him at all and I think it’s my fault, because the best man had pinned the blame on me for my uncle cutting contact with the family after what I had said. AITA?

Here were the top rated comments from readers:

Wannabreeze