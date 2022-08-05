Bride asks if she's wrong to 'flip out' on in-laws for changing menu behind her back.

When a vegan bride with a vegan family had the completely reasonable request to have plenty of vegan options at their wedding in addition to meat options, something went terribly wrong. When the bride confronted her sabateur, things got even worse. So, she took to Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" forum to ask"
AITA flipping out on my fiancé for cancelling all the vegan food options from our wedding food menu behind my back?
My fiance (31 male) and I (25 female) are getting married soon. There wasn't much that disagreed on during the wedding planning except for food. Me and my family are vegans, and there so many reasons why we chose this lifestyle and one of them being that we have a history of health issues. My fiance and his family are the complete opposite. they're hardcore meat eaters which is fine by me obviously.