Bride asks if she's wrong to 'flip out' on in-laws for changing menu behind her back.

Planning a wedding is one of the most stressful things you can do. But when someone is secretly sabataging your plans behind your back? "Stressful" isn't quite the word...

When a vegan bride with a vegan family had the completely reasonable request to have plenty of vegan options at their wedding in addition to meat options, something went terribly wrong. When the bride confronted her sabateur, things got even worse. So, she took to Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" forum to ask"

AITA flipping out on my fiancé for cancelling all the vegan food options from our wedding food menu behind my back?