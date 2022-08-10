Bride asks if she's wrong for having an all-vegan wedding.

When you're planning a wedding, it seems like every Tom, Dick, and Harry wants to chime in with how they think you should do things. Everybody has an opinion, but the final say comes down to what the bride and groom decide. Right?

Reddit user u/wherethesnacksat thinks so, but this bride's family seems to have other ideas. They simply can't accept that this couple has chosen to have a vegan menu at their wedding. They've threatened to ignore her expensive catered affair and order pizza instead.

So now, this bride-to-be is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I the A**hole) for wanting a vegan wedding?"

She writes:

My fiancé and I have not eaten meat for over 30 years combined. It was one of the first things we bonded over when we met and it's both of our first relationship with another vegan. I love that we share the same values.