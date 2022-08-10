Bride asks if she's wrong for having an all-vegan wedding.

Reddit user u/wherethesnacksat thinks so, but this bride's family seems to have other ideas. They simply can't accept that this couple has chosen to have a vegan menu at their wedding. They've threatened to ignore her expensive catered affair and order pizza instead.
She writes:
My fiancé and I have not eaten meat for over 30 years combined. It was one of the first things we bonded over when we met and it's both of our first relationship with another vegan. I love that we share the same values.
After 6 years together we decided to get married and got a cute little vineyard venue. It took us forever to find a venue that could provide vegan catering, but it's something we really care about so we put in the extra effort and money.