Vegetarian bride asks if she'd be wrong to serve an entirely meatless wedding menu.

Wedding food, despite its hefty price tag, has a bad reputation of being cold, bland and disappointing...

If the food is good at your wedding, guests will discuss it for months and even years to come. While most couples want their guests to enjoy every part of their wedding, is it the couple's responsibility to pay for food they'd never eat themselves? If you want a wonderfully unpopular vegan carrot cake as your wedding dessert, you should be able to go for it without sparking great drama in the family group chat.

So, when a bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her vegetarian wedding vision, people were quick to help deem a verdict.