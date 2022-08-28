Man asks if he's wrong to leave up video shaming parents for missing his wedding.

In a post on Reddit a man asked for help with his decision to leave up a video that was posted to humiliate his parents for missing his wedding. The reason they missed it seems trivial, but is he wrong for keeping the humiliation going once his point was made?

"AITA for not taking down my video that was a gift from my best man?"

I have a sister who’s 6 years older than me. My parents for years cancel on me last min because of my sister. I have a basketball game. Ops sorry sister doesn’t feel like going out. I am graduating ops sorry sister had a bad day at work. They have missed both major and smaller events in my life because of her melt downs.