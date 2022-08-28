Someecards Logo
Man asks if he's wrong to leave up video shaming parents for missing his wedding.

Amy Goldberg
Aug 28, 2022 | 12:16 PM
In a post on Reddit a man asked for help with his decision to leave up a video that was posted to humiliate his parents for missing his wedding. The reason they missed it seems trivial, but is he wrong for keeping the humiliation going once his point was made?

"AITA for not taking down my video that was a gift from my best man?"

I have a sister who’s 6 years older than me. My parents for years cancel on me last min because of my sister. I have a basketball game. Ops sorry sister doesn’t feel like going out. I am graduating ops sorry sister had a bad day at work. They have missed both major and smaller events in my life because of her melt downs.

I met the love of my life. We decided to tie the knot. From the beginning I told my parents how I am worried my sister will ruin another special moment in my life. My mom told me over and over again it would not happen.

