Woman wants $4.5K gift back from friend after she calls off her wedding. AITA?

She's very close to you and going through a very difficult time in her life, this would be the last thing she needs and will probably drive a wedge in your relationship. She also really loved the gift!

Let her keep the chair, and if she approaches you wanting to return it, then take some time to consider it. Consider the money gone - money comes and goes. Quality friendships on the other hand may be once in a lifetime.

Secret-Afternoon-645

I'm probably going to go against the grain here. In general, gifts are gifts. Weddings are an exception to this rule (or used to be) - if a wedding is cancelled, the former bride and groom *should* return all gifts to the giver.