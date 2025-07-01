'Hubby's confessed wedding drama to me 17 years after the fact.'

My husband (48M) and I (40F) have been married for 17 years. My husband just filled me in on something that I thought was an accident at my wedding." Our wedding day is still a bit of a crazy blur for me.
The ceremony was fine (even with my husband being "buzzed" at the alter.) During our reception one of my husband's buddies came with his girlfriend. She showed up in a white cocktail dress. I didn't care, I was just happy to be married.
My brother brought coffee liquor to the reception and was passing it out to guests. Hubby and I were walking around, thanking people for coming. When we got to the table with his friend and GF, she was sitting on his lap and we could tell that she needed to be cut-off.
She had a cup of the coffee liquor when we got to her table. As we were talking to the friend his GF got off of his lap and stumbled and spilled the liquor down the front of my wedding dress. I wasn't mad at the time because I figured it was a drunken accident.
17 years later we were telling my 15yo son about it and my husband said he kicked them both out while I went to the bathroom to clean up. I told him that I thought they left because she was fall-down drunk.
He proceeds to tell me the following: The GF thought I was a guest who wore a wedding dress to someone else's wedding. (There were several women from my family who wore some shade of white to my wedding.)
The GF assumed one of my cousins was the bride since we look similar and she was in a white, satin slip dresswe. She had been walking around the reception spilling her drink on everyone she thought wasn't the bride that was in a shade of white.
She never put two-and-two together, even after our first dance, father/daughter dance, and cake cutting. 17 years later I still don't care and I'm glad they didn't tell me the day of. (I'm an Aries and there would have been blood.) 😂
So this woman took it upon herself to ruin the dresses of all the woman wearing white to another persons wedding, while she herself was wearing white?!
Did she not see the irony of her behavior? Also, how did she not know who the bride was?
Single-Pay-2135 (OP)
I met her at our reception when she was already beyond drunk. She didn't even know who the groom was at first.
I think you're incredibly calm for an aries. Good for you, girl.
Everyone who wore white to your wedding was tacky AF and that dumb drunk thought she was protesting for the bride, not knowing you were the bride. LOL Now that's funny AF! All the while, she was in white too! OMG! 😂 Drunk bimbo! I bet your husband still has your back! :)
Another reason why people need to calm TF down with the whole spilling wine on people (I wish these people could hear how insane they sound.)
That’s extremely strange that she didn’t know who the bride was or that your husband’s friend didn’t stop her. Also that she decided to punish white wearing women, while she herself was wearing white.
Wait, she was trying to be protective of who she thought was the bride, right? Wouldn’t it be less upsetting if you knew that? Also, why did so many women wear white to your wedding? Just curious!
Single-Pay-2135 (OP)
To put it as nicely as possible, my family is filled with A LOT of jealous women. I was the first to graduate college, get (and stay) married, only have one baby daddy (Hubby), ect. They peaked in high school. Popular, attractive, socially acceptable. I was a nerd who like school.
This does not make sense if she was wearing white too. You revealed yourself with that little detail. I wonder if ANY posts on this sub are actually true.
This is an awesome story. So the only two people “allowed” to wear white to your wedding was the woman she thought was you and her? Didn’t bother asking anyone who the bride was, or realize that it was clearly ok since there were seven people total, just took it upon herself to rectify the situation, but not spill it on herself.
Actually, I’d lay bets she wasn’t as drunk as you think. She was, in fact, drunk, but not as drunk as you think. That’s a pretty decent plan… knock out all the competition and be the only one to wear white along with the bride. She may have been well hammered by the time you got to her, but she was still following through on her idiotic plan.
The stumble was probably the move she used all night, but the not recognizing you could have been drunkenness — or just that catty. Everyone had to be stained but her. Your cousin only escaped because she didn’t have the chance to finish the job before being tossed out. Wow, this is a great story.
Unreal that so many people were wearing white! At least you know you have a husband that has your back! However, this is not a popular comment, but that’s OK, this is the problem with heavy drinking at Weddings. Something always happens thankfully it did not ruin your day, but in most cases that I have seen as a caterer it does ruin the day.