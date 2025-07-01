"Hubby's confessed wedding drama to me 17 years after the fact."

My husband (48M) and I (40F) have been married for 17 years. My husband just filled me in on something that I thought was an accident at my wedding." Our wedding day is still a bit of a crazy blur for me.

The ceremony was fine (even with my husband being "buzzed" at the alter.) During our reception one of my husband's buddies came with his girlfriend. She showed up in a white cocktail dress. I didn't care, I was just happy to be married.

My brother brought coffee liquor to the reception and was passing it out to guests. Hubby and I were walking around, thanking people for coming. When we got to the table with his friend and GF, she was sitting on his lap and we could tell that she needed to be cut-off.