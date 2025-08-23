'Wedding called off moments before the ceremony.'

"Please enjoy our hospitality and I hope you get an opportunity to meet new people and make new friends. I had a whole speech prepared about all of these people who were to become part of my family, but even though I won't be leaving here with a new son-in-law, I must tell you that the Smiths are all wonderful people. You all are. Please enjoy the evening."

Pretty classy for a guy who was probably out 30k for this fancy wedding. FWIW, a lot of the family (from both sides) didn't stick around. No sign of bride or groom. But the rest of us had a pretty good time, though there were an awkward couple of hours of just milling around because of course suddenly everything was 2 hours ahead of schedule.

