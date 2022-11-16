Wedding canceled when 'ableist' cousin refuses to buy wheelchair ramp; AITA? Updated.

What do you do, though, when your family expects to pay a contractor to build something you'll only use for about 20 minutes? So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about some spicy family wedding dilemma, the post was also shared on the gloriously petty and judgmental group, "Wedding Shaming." Needless to say, people were eager to pile on.
My (22f) cousin (24m) is getting married next weekend. He proposed to his girlfriend (25f) on Wednesday and wants to get married by the next Saturday. They want to hold the ceremony at our grandparent’s house which I’ve the legal inheritance of.
I’ve no objections to them wanting to get married there or anything. Also there is no reason to technically rush the wedding, but they say they are in a very happy place and want to be married asap, well whatever rows their boat.