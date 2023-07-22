Man doesn't want fiancé dancing at wedding, retaliates by going to "club." (Video included)

Because I never wanted to do things that would hurt him. I am just trying to understand his perspective.

Just to remove confusion, my boyfriend was asked if he wants to take part in the couple's dance. He agreed at first, but after 2 days he said the steps were complicated. So we replaced him. And the song was not very intimate either. It was not sensual like salsa or twerking. This is the song and dance.

DaniCapsFan

If your mom and his mom (or dad) are cousins, then you are second cousins.

You're dancing with your cousin in what is a cultural tradition. I fail to see how dancing with someone is considered cheating. NTA.

The OP responded here: