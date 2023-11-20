Woman's sister throw a fit when she 'steals' her special date for her 'dumb wedding.' + Update

It's now been 10 months. Her and I have had limited interaction. My mom says to start the conversation with my sister and to let things go because "we all know how your sister can be".

My mom said I should have ASKED my sister first if it was ok to choose that day and I could have approached the subject delicately. This was mind-blowing to me, because my mother and I have to walk on eggshells with my sister.

Over the year, they've discussed how I could have done things differently, or why it couldn't have been this day or that day. My wedding is 2 weeks away and my sister and I haven't talked. I didn't send her an invite because she has not apologized and already said she wouldn't be going.