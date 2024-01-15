Groom pushes bride's face in wedding cake, she seeks comfort from his brother. + Update

When it was Frank's birthday, my husband would throw his cake at him and break his presents. But back then, their parents always brushed it all off by saying that that's just how brothers behave. So he had to endure every humiliation.

But when he saw my husband bury my face in the cake, he was fed up because he realized that my husband was just a bad person who got his satisfaction from humiliating others.

I asked Frank if he thought it would be an exaggeration if I separated from my husband and he said no, because according to him I deserved better and he didn't care how his brother felt about it because he had brought it on himself. Then he told me that if I needed help collecting my things he would help me and gave me his number.