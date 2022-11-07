Wedding is a 'Downton Abbey' nightclub concert, guests need earplugs, get COVID.

So, when a frustrated wedding guest decided to vent to the gloriously petty Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," people were eager to pile on.

Recently went to a friends son's wedding. The wedding reception was elaborate , the parents had gone all out for their son, the venue was a stately manor (imagine scaled Downton Abbey) and most of the attendees were friends of the parents from our Italian community (so the age skew was definitely middle aged+ important to note).

The cocktail hour/session was spectacular, held in a stand-alone room, there were stations of chefs preparing different regional foods etc but as is the case with older places, the ventilation is never perfect and the room heated up with the cooking and the crowd and so by the end most people were sweating through their formal clothes. My rule of thumb is that the more elaborate the cocktail hour, the later the main meal is served and so I happily “prepared."