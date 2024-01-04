Wedding drama unfolds as bride's MOH brags about prior relationship with groom. AITA?

Friendships were more important to me that any guy back then, so I asked her if it was okay to date him because I liked him a lot. She said she had no problem and joked about it never turning into a relationship, which I took as a joke.

Jake and I became serious very quick; he is my soulmate. By then though, Izzy and I lost touch a bit since I moved in with Jake and work became more of a priority. Right until I got engaged, she used to still joke to both me and Jake that she didn't think we would be this into each other, and at that time I saw it as funny because Jake is the opposite of me.