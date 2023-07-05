Wedding tradition of 'kidnapping' the bride forever ruins sisters' relationship.

What did Hanna think would happen with her relationship with Alissa? 'Hey, I just violated your trust, stomped on your boundaries and ruined your wedding! Aren't I cute, quirky and the best?'

'What do you mean you never want to see me again except to deliver a scathing speech at my wedding? How did this backfire? Who could have predicted this outcome?'

SnooPets8873

People like this count on social pressure to get away with what they want. Really, most couples in this position, even if they were upset, would go along to at least get past it and continue the reception as they originally hoped to have.