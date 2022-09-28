Teen wedding guest asks if she 'destroyed' bride's big day with 'flashy' green dress.

Most of us are familiar with the "don't wear white to a wedding" law of nuptial etiquette, but what about a seemingly safe sage green?

So, when a conflicted wedding guest decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she ruined the bride's special day, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for wearing a sage green dress for a wedding?

I recently attended a wedding and now the bride has been accusing me of destroying her big day. I am 17 years old, and the wedding it's from my dad's friend daughter. One of her demands was for girls to be modest, simple color, and makeup. The request was okay to me because it was her event.