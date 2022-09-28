Teen wedding guest asks if she 'destroyed' bride's big day with 'flashy' green dress.

So, when a conflicted wedding guest decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she ruined the bride's special day, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I recently attended a wedding and now the bride has been accusing me of destroying her big day. I am 17 years old, and the wedding it's from my dad's friend daughter. One of her demands was for girls to be modest, simple color, and makeup. The request was okay to me because it was her event.
The big day came and I wore a satin sage dress, which is beautiful, but still modest, and for the makeup it was just some shimmery eyeshadow with some transparent gloss. During the wedding, the bride's mom suddenly asked to talk to me alone which was weird, since she should've been talking to my dad instead.