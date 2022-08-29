Wedding guest asks if she was wrong to mention the groom's former crush in speech.

Everyone knows the hardcore codes of wedding etiquette are: don't wear white if you're not the bride, don't do anything to steal the spotlight away from the couple getting married, and don't reveal anything in your speech that you don't want preserved in a video for years to come...

The best man and maid of honor stepping up to give heartfelt or hilarious speeches isn't your opportunity to turn the wedding into a tea-spilling open mic night. So, when a conflicted wedding guest decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her drama-causing wedding speech, opinionated people everywhere were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for mentioning my best friend's former crush on me in a speech at his wedding?

Okay, I'm currently in a predicament. And frankly, I could really use some opinions. For backstory, I (F27) met one of my best friends Christian (M26) back in 2010 during our freshman year of high school.