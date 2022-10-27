Wedding guest is denied alcohol, realizes they were invited under 'false pretenses.'

Drinking responsibly and being a safe driver is imperative, but is one Moscow Mule over the course of many hours a serious danger? When an angry wedding guest decided to vent to the deliciously petty group, "Wedding Shaming," about the drama of their niece's wedding, people were quick to pile on.
Drove over 600 miles to attend my niece's rehearsal, rehearsal dinner, wedding, reception. (Thought it odd that I was invited to the rehearsal/dinner. Then I found out why).
Was told by my sister (the mother of the bride) "somebody has to drive mom" the apx 70 miles from her place to the rehearsal - and back. I ignore the warning signs. Of course, mom will only ride in her vehicle. Whatever, no worries - & no issues Friday.
Now comes Saturday - wedding day. Mom is supposed to ride with my other sister and her husband. I am driving by myself in MY vehicle to the wedding - then staying at a relative's close by. Or at least I thought I was.