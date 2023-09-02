Woman baffled by 'friend's' seemingly malicious attempts to belittle her and ruin her wedding. AITA?

A few days later, my SO gets a Facebook invite to a party she is throwing that is...THE SAME DAY AS MY SHOWER. Now I get that people have other things going on in life but she also invited other people that had RSVPed to be attending my shower.

If you had other plans, just say that you can't make it. No issue with that. My SO reached out to her to confirm that we would not be attending the party as it was, in fact, the same day as my bridal shower.

He also asked if she had received the invite to the shower because we honestly thought maybe it never made it to her. Her response was that she had received the invitation months ago and had misplaced it.