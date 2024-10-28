Wedding guest notices 'wealthier' tables received top shelf liquor and higher quality food.

"Wealthier guests were served better alcohol and food than the rest..."

I’ll start this off by saying the groom’s family is an extremely wealthy family who paid for the wedding, “no expenses spared." Groom is stubborn and refused parents' involvement, only accepted their money.

We arrive at the wedding about 2 hours away from hometown (had to book hotel). The ceremony is fine. After, there is a cocktail hour in the blazing sun, with one open bar and one bartender for about 150 guests. Not a single hors d’oeuvre is being passed around.

We then enter a large plastic tent where the dinner is to take place in the dead heat at around 3 pm when the sun is still blazing hot. With only one door for ventilation.