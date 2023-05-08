Wedding guest shares awkward story of MOH joking about being a 'throuple;' updated.

Inappropriate, R-rated, cocktail-fueled wedding speeches are always a risk when you let your closest friends and family members talk about your relationship into a microphone with an open bar...

Still, most people understand that weddings are family events, and grandma doesn't need to hear about the 'Ho Phase' during spring semester of sophomore year. So, when a shocked guest decided to vent to Reddit's hilariously petty 'Wedding Shaming' group about an awkwardly flirty Maid of Honor, people were ready to hear the drama.

Maid of Honor keeps making 'jokes' about a threesome with the couple publicly all wedding...

Last night was the rehearsal dinner and they had some toasts and the maid of honor got really wasted and in her speech made 2 references like 'you never know what the future could bring, maybe we will have a threesome laughs.'

It was almost funny the first time and she was wasted so whatever. Second time she referenced a threesome in the SAME SPEECH, you could see the mood in the room change to cringe and the bride and groom got really uncomfortable.