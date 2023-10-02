Best man backs out of wedding after learning guests must pay huge cover charge. AITA?

I thought that, since I had to buy the rings, I was kind of excluded from this "entry fee" thing. Apparently, I was wrong and now both my partner and I are expected to pay up another 1K euros total.

I already live abroad. Therefore, to get to the wedding, I had to get plane tickets on top of the rings that I already ordered but I don't think that my partner and I can afford another 1k euros on top of that.

I told my friend that I am willing to leave him the rings but I can't afford to come to the wedding if that's the price of it. I already booked the holiday and the flight though. So, I told him I would still be up for a drink before the wedding, to hand him the rings etc.