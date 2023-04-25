Wedding invite gets lost in mail, groom demands $200 gift, 'I'll still let you come.'

If one of your guests doesn't respond to your wedding invitation do you: 1) follow up in a kind email, text, or second invitation OR 2) send them an utterly unhinged thread with a random and rescinded plus-one?
So, when a woman decided to vent to the gloriously petty "Wedding Shaming" group of Reddit about her partner's cousin's wedding-related entitlement, people were ready to gossip.
My SO and I (both 30) have been together for 12 years and have a 1 year old (This part is relevant in a bit). We both come from large families (lots of Aunt's/Uncle's, cousins and second cousins).
So big family weddings are the norm for us. So one of SO cousins (25M) is getting married next weekend, but we didn't find out until last weekend.