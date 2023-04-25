Wedding invite gets lost in mail, groom demands $200 gift, 'I'll still let you come.'

"I guess it got lost in the mail" is a classic excuse when you're trying to bail on an event, but sometimes their are actual errors...

If one of your guests doesn't respond to your wedding invitation do you: 1) follow up in a kind email, text, or second invitation OR 2) send them an utterly unhinged thread with a random and rescinded plus-one?

So, when a woman decided to vent to the gloriously petty "Wedding Shaming" group of Reddit about her partner's cousin's wedding-related entitlement, people were ready to gossip.

Lost invitation, not allowed in photos and expected to provide $200+ wedding gift...

My SO and I (both 30) have been together for 12 years and have a 1 year old (This part is relevant in a bit). We both come from large families (lots of Aunt's/Uncle's, cousins and second cousins).