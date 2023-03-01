Wedding photo booth vendor catches cheap 'momzilla' lying to cut costs.

Unfortunately when it comes to a beautiful romantic celebration, you still get what you pay for. Begging your friend who happens to own a fancy camera to take Instagram-worthy photos of the happiest day of life for free might sound like a good idea, until all the photos have his thumb in the corner and the flash doesn't work. So, when a frustrated former wedding vendor decided to vent to the beautifully vengeful Reddit thread, "Wedding Shaming," about a scamming Momzilla, people were ready to hear the tragic tale.
I previously owned and operated a successful photo booth rental business a few years back where weddings made up 75% of my business. I never got in to the business to do weddings, but that's where the money was...along with the headaches and stress.
After several years I was thinking of stopping the business and this particular momzilla/wedding is the one that ultimately made the decision for me.