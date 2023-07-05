Wedding photographer charges 'frugal' and 'unorganized' bride for reshoots; AITA?

Leading up to the wedding, I knew that we didn’t have any time to spare when it came to the photos. I asked the bride for the itinerary for the wedding and also ALL must-have photos with an example for her to use.

The DAY BEFORE the wedding, she says there isn’t a schedule and we will “wing it”, and the shot list definitely showed that someone did it last minute.

Wedding day comes and everything is an unorganized disaster. There were very few moments where the bride and groom could actually be taken away (wedding was at 5 on a Friday, I was booked from 5-8).

While I’m capturing all the important shots on the list, I’m trying to grab solo photos of the bride and groom, but they don’t make time for me.