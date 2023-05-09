Wedding photographer shares story of 'crotch goblins' costing $4K in damage; updated.

The debate over whether or not to have children at a formal wedding ceremony has been raging for years...

Considering how expensive most weddings are, the thought of a small child throwing a temper tantrum mid-vows can be enough to cause some awkward family discussions when the invitations go out. Providing childcare during the ceremony and reception can help families who don't have another option, but ultimately it's up to the couple getting married to answer the kids question.

So, when a shocked wedding photographer decided to vent to the gloriously judgmental 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit about some particularly destructive underage guests at a wedding they worked, people were eager to hear the gossip.

Crotch goblins at a wedding? No thank you...

So I once worked at a wedding and couldn’t help but notice how terrible the kids were. Now usually the kids I’ve seen at weddings will have iPads etc to play on during the ceremony (with headphones) and then during reception they aren’t an issue!