Woman makes wedding shawls for brides in family, latest bride uninvited her as soon as she got the shawl.

As it is a family wedding, Lena’s mom asked her if she could crochet a shawl for George’s fiancée and Lena agreed. It was arranged that once it was finished I would take it to work to give to George so that Lena didn’t have to see him.

Earlier this week, the shawl was completed and I emailed George at work to let him know that I would bring it in today, as the wedding is tomorrow. When I got in to work this morning, I gave George the shawl and let him know that Lena and I were looking forward to the wedding.