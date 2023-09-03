Woman makes wedding shawls for brides in family, latest bride uninvited her as soon as she got the shawl.

WeddingShawl
My wife, Lena, crochets a lot and often gifts it to friends and family. When her 2nd oldest brother got married, she made the bride a shawl to wear over her dress in the evening. The bride loved it and ever since Lena has made shawls for everyone in her family getting married.
Now Lena’s oldest brother, George, is getting married again. Lena doesn’t have a relationship with George as he was hurtful to her as a child, but if she has to see him then she is polite but distant with him. She doesn’t want to cut off the rest of her family because of George.
I work with George and while we aren’t friends, we are friendly at work – Lena encouraged this. When George got moved to my team I was going to request a transfer, not wanting to expose Lena to George as my team do a lot of get togethers with our significant others.
As it is a family wedding, Lena’s mom asked her if she could crochet a shawl for George’s fiancée and Lena agreed. It was arranged that once it was finished I would take it to work to give to George so that Lena didn’t have to see him.
Earlier this week, the shawl was completed and I emailed George at work to let him know that I would bring it in today, as the wedding is tomorrow. When I got in to work this morning, I gave George the shawl and let him know that Lena and I were looking forward to the wedding.
Come lunch time, Lena called me to let me know that George’s fiancée had called her and told her that she was no longer invited to the wedding. She claimed the place they are having the wedding and the reception at is too small for the number they have coming so they are having to make cut backs. However, I was still invited to the wedding.
I was mad at this because they clearly only invited Lena to get a shawl, which to me is just rude. If they had asked Lena outright to make one, she probably would have done because she loves to crochet.
On my way out of work, I noticed George wasn’t at his desk but the shawl was. I was still mad that they had used Lena to get a shawl and I just shoved it in my work bag. I left a note on his desk telling George since Lena was no longer invited, the shawl and I would no longer be attending either.
On my way home, I told Lena what I had done and asked her if she wanted to go out instead, so not to waste having a sitter. Lena was upset that I had taken the shawl as it was causing an uproar in her family group chat where people were calling her petty because I took it back.
Lena wants me to give it back. I don’t think I should, they don’t deserve Lena’s kindness. However, at the same time, I don’t want Lena to be upset with me over George and a shawl. Am I the a**hole for taking back the shawl?
Edit: I have messaged the group chat, letting them know that I took it and if they should be p*ssed at anyone then it should be me but I would also do it again because no one gets to be a d*ck to Lena.
No_Tumbleweed_544
NTA i would have taken it back. It was extremely rude to uninvite your wife but still “allow” you to come. No point giving the shawl back now. What’s done is done.
BoudicaTheArtist
NTA. Lena needs to stand up for herself and not be a darn doormat for her family. If they think it’s fine that Lena gets uninvited but thinks Lena is petty for you taking the shawl back, then why on earth is there still any contact with them?
FancyPantsDancer
Anyone who has an issue with the OP's actions should be out of their lives. George and his fiancee are terrible people. To use Lena for a handmade shawl and then uninvite her using a blatant lie.
OP, switch work teams ASAP.
booksycat
Can we all stop calling Lena "a doormat" - she sounds like a woman with years of abuse trauma fallout going on still. Victimizing the victim isn't a great look for us today. Maybe instead of "stop being a doormat" we try "Sounds like Lena needs help dealing with the years of abuse. Have you guys discussed therapy?"
cultqueennn
Nta. Your wife needs to learn how to have a backbone. She's being used for her UNPAID skills and mistreated at the same time.
SpikeYoureSoHandsome
Came here to say this. She's not a doormat, she's lived a life full of trauma that it sounds like she's never received help for. If I were in her shoes, I would cut them off entirely and seek therapy. You don't treat the people you love that way.
Also, isn't this OPs wife's brother? So he's inviting his brother in law but not his actual sister? I don't have the words.
Disastrous-Bee-1557
Nope, she should wear if for the night out they will be having instead of going to the wedding. Post that to the group chat right in the middle of the reception.