Wedding venue employee finds bride asleep on the toilet 2 nights in a row.

So, when a wedding venue employee decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit about a sleeping beauty of a bride, people were ready to let the roasting session begin.
So for a basic understanding of the story, I was not a part of the wedding, I work in a hotel that has wedding what feels like 24/7, but from all my time working there this was my first time seeing a same sex wedding, and coming from quite a conservative country I was excited to get to be a part of the special day.
The day before the wedding, the wedding party and one of the brides showed up to help set everything up for the ceremony, they were such lovely people and there was this really cute thing she was doing for her mother who had recently passed away and she just wanted to make sure it was all in place.