Wedding venue employee finds bride asleep on the toilet 2 nights in a row.

Drinking one glass of champagne too many at your own wedding is usually a relatively harmless situation, but what happens when the stress of the event is so much that your body decides to shut down before you can enjoy the honeymoon suite?

So, when a wedding venue employee decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit about a sleeping beauty of a bride, people were ready to let the roasting session begin.

Bride passes out on toilet at her own wedding...

So for a basic understanding of the story, I was not a part of the wedding, I work in a hotel that has wedding what feels like 24/7, but from all my time working there this was my first time seeing a same sex wedding, and coming from quite a conservative country I was excited to get to be a part of the special day.