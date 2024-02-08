'AITA for wanting my bridesmaids to wear "immodest" dresses in my wedding?' UPDATED

If you want your sister as a bridesmaid, you need to accommodate her religious needs. Or let her wear an extra bolero/cropped cardigan/some sort of wrap over the top that lets her appear to be wearing the same dress but without exposing her underwear/forcing her out of her religious garments.

I know it's easy to get carried away with imagining your wedding as a magazine photoshoot, but don't succumb to that. That's the first step towards Bridezilladom. Prioritise people and your love for then over achieving the perfect image - photos are for documenting how happy the day was and all the people who came to celebrate with you, not for winning glamour awards.

She later shared these updates: