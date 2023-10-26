'WIBTA if I don't attend my sister's $2800/ticket destination wedding? (I do have enough money)'

"WIBTA if I don't attend my sister's $2800 per ticket destination wedding? *I do have enough money"

Here's the story:

My sister is having a Destination wedding in the Dominican Republic (all-inclusive). It'll cost me $2800 dollars to attend (there's no option to adjust the dates/costs. it's for a full week). My sister would be very upset if I don't attend. My parents say I should go, and that I'm being selfish for saying I'm not going.

My sister lives far away and we see eachother once a year due to cost/ busy schedules. I don't make a ton of money, but I have enough money to attend the wedding and my parents and my sister know it. While I really want to support her --and would attend a local/ more reasonabley priced destination wedding in a heartbeat-- $2800 just seems too much.