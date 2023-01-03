Widow skips sister's 'elaborate scheme' wedding; 'I knew what she was up to.'

Weddings can be hard for those who have suffered the loss of a spouse.

The last thing anyone needs is a family member determined to make it even harder. When a widowed mother came to Reddit, she found the advice we hope she was looking for.

"AITA for pulling my attendance from my sister's wedding after already RSVPing yes?"

Special_Cabinet_613 writes:

I lost my husband, and the father of my three children, five years ago. We had been together from the age of 17, had married in our 20s and he passed at the age of 31. Our children were very young.

The last five years I have missed him like crazy and have poured myself into focusing on my children, my hobbies and even furthering my career more. I have no interest in dating or finding a new partner.