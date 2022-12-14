Woman asks if she was wrong to suggest fiancé's 'disabled' friend skip wedding.

"AITA for uninviting a friend to my wedding so my bf doesn’t have to take care of him?"

Context: My boyfriend [fiancé] Freddie (30M) and Calum (29M) have been best friends since college. They were roommates and graduated together, and all that stuff. Me (30F) and Freddie have been dating for 6 years and we are getting married next January.

We’re incredibly happy and we can’t wait to have our fabulous wedding. We both deal with anxiety because we have very high profile, demanding jobs… so we agreed to have a small wedding, simple, relaxed and stress-free.

I’ve shared spaces with Callum at my bf’s family events, parties, and he hangs out with my boyfriend a fair amount of time. He's great. I like him.