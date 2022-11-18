Woman asks for money for her 4th wedding, dad says maybe the 'next one'.

When a father posted his dilemma to Reddit, the internet was more than happy to weigh in. You decide for yourself who the A-hole is...

AITA (Am I the A-hole) for telling my daughter I will help her out with her next wedding?

My (M57) daughter (32) has been divorced thrice already. She got married at 25 to the love of her life. I gave her $15,000 as help for the wedding. Marriage lasted 3 years.

She married the love of her life when she was 30. I gave her $5,000 for a much smaller more intimate wedding. Marriage lasted one year.

She married the guy that got her pregnant while she was married to number two. They divorced before my grandson was one.

She has met the love of her life and need money for the wedding. I said I would help her with the next one.