Woman asks if it would be petty to not send a gift to a wedding she wasn't invited to.

WIBTA for not sending a gift for a wedding I wasn't invited to
My cousin "Ted" and I are close in age (a few years apart). We were always close as kids and kept in touch even into adulthood.
Then Ted met Maddy a few years ago and started bringing her to family stuff. I don't have a problem with Maddy, but we didn't click. We talk at family gatherings, but she's not someone I want to hang out with or become friends with.
My other cousin (Ted's sister) clicked with Maddy, which is cool and good for them, but I don't. I'm friendly and polite, but I don't go out of my way to become her best friend.