Woman asks if it would be petty to not send a gift to a wedding she wasn't invited to.

Wedding invitations can cause so much drama. If you forget to invite someone, that slip-up can ruin a friendship or cause your family to dislike you. What would you do if your cousin invited everybody in your family aside from you to their wedding?

We see what one person does on a popular Reddit thread where a person asks if it's rude not to send a gift to a wedding he wasn't invited to.

WIBTA for not sending a gift for a wedding I wasn't invited toor a wedding I wasn't invited to

I feel like this may have changed.

My cousin "Ted" and I are close in age (a few years apart). We were always close as kids and kept in touch even into adulthood.

Here is the change!

Then Ted met Maddy a few years ago and started bringing her to family stuff. I don't have a problem with Maddy, but we didn't click. We talk at family gatherings, but she's not someone I want to hang out with or become friends with.

Everybody loves Maddy.